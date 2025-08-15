Derry Girls’ Saoirse-Monica Jackson pays homage to her roots in Irish wedding

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson and her DJ fiance celebrated their Celtic heritage as they married in a three-day celebration in Ireland.

The 31-year-old, who plays schoolgirl Erin Quinn in the hit comedy, wore a cream dress with puff sleeves as she wed Hector Barbour, known as Denis Sulta, just outside of Kenmare in Co Kerry, according to British Vogue.

Derry Girls co-star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell wore a long green Rat & Boa dress and attended as one of the bridesmaids while Jackson was walked down the aisle by her father to a cover of the TV show’s theme song Dreams by The Cranberries.

Speaking to Vogue, Jackson said of the celebrations: “Everybody said that the whole weekend was like something from a movie, and it really was.

“I want to do it again.”

Jackson’s dress transformed for the evening, which included shortening the skirt and reversing the corset to reveal a tartan side.

There were nods to the bride’s mother and mother-in-law’s wedding dresses featured in the design of Jackson’s custom Annie’s Ibiza dress, she told the publication.

Barbour proposed with a custom ring during a trip to a beach in Donegal while the pair were wearing Dryrobes and Crocs, their pair told Vogue.

Jackson said Barbour had written down everything he said during the proposal which she enjoyed being able to read back.

The couple originally thought they would get married abroad in order to have an outdoor celebration but settled on Ireland in order to pay tribute to their shared Celtic heritage, they told Vogue.

Derry Girls co-star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell served as one of Jackson’s bridesmaids (Liam McBurney/PA)

Barbour, who is Scottish, wore a kilt and feathered hat for the ceremony, along with his groomsmen.

In a post on Instagram with photos from the celebrations, Jackson wrote “to infinity and beyond” and included a video of the pair embracing, with her husband lifting her up on the dancefloor.

In another post featuring videos from the day, she wrote “to all our loved ones, you are everything”.

One of the clips shows Jackson posing in her wedding dress joking “she’s a shy bride, a very shy bride” and later asking “When’s the kissing?”

Jackson can be seen sipping a pint of Guinness in a photo while a video features the bride dancing with O’Donnell, who played fellow schoolgirl Michelle Mallon in Derry Girls.

The Bafta award-winning series, created and written by Lisa McGee on Channel 4, follows a group of teenagers growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s before the Good Friday Agreement.