Comedian Milton Jones says he is ‘cancer free’ after undergoing surgery

Comedian Milton Jones has announced he is cancer free and will be extending his stand-up tour after cancelling several dates earlier this year following his diagnosis.

The 61-year-old, who is known for his appearances on cancelled BBC Two show Mock The Week, thanked the doctors and nurses who had helped him amid his treatment for prostate cancer and said he is “in a completely different place” now.

A statement from Jones to the PA news agency said: “A few months ago, I had to stop my tour Ha!Milton because I needed treatment for prostate cancer.

“I’m glad to say I’ve had that treatment and am now cancer free!

Milton Jones said he had cancer in April (Graham Finney/WENN/Alamy/PA)

“So, many thanks to all the doctors and nurses who helped me get better – I couldn’t do their job (I tried, but apparently you have to be qualified).

“A big thank you to my family, friends, all those who helped reschedule things and the many others who have been so nice to me.

“Along with all those who have kept hold of their tickets for the shows that have been rescheduled and apologies to those whose shows we were unable to move.

“I have to admit there were a few dark moments when I wondered if anyone would ever see me again, but then I realised that I was leaning against the light switch.

“Thankfully I’m now in a completely different place, and if you look at my website, you’ll see that very soon I’ll be in lots of other different places on tour too – miltonjones.co.uk I hope to see you there.”

In April, Jones announced his diagnosis in an Instagram post where he explained he would be needing time to recover after undergoing surgery.

In the comments, Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, who has incurable stage four prostate cancer, said: “Really sorry to hear it mate, best of luck.”

The comedian rescheduled some of his summer gigs and has now announced more than 20 new dates to take place across September, October and November in cities and towns that include Exeter, Guildford, St Albans, Newbury, Crewe, Wrexham and Bury St Edmunds.

His stand-up show, Ha!Milton, which is currently scheduled to end in November, is a play on words, making reference to the hit musical of the same name.

The NHS says prostate cancer develops slowly, so there may be no signs for years, but says symptoms may include an increased need to urinate, straining while urinating and a feeling that the bladder has not fully emptied.

Jones’s career has seen him perform on Live At The Apollo, Lee Mack’s All Star Cast and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.