Wednesday part two trailer sees Gwendoline Christie return as spirit guide

A trailer for part two of Wednesday’s second series shows Gwendoline Christie’s character returning as a spirit guide after being killed off in season one.

The Netflix show, directed by Edward Scissorhands filmmaker Tim Burton, has been a hit for the streaming company and stars US actress Jenna Ortega in the lead role.

The first half of its second series was released on August 6 and ended on a cliff-hanger, with viewers unsure as to whether Ortega’s character had died.

In the trailer, Wednesday is seen waking up in a hospital bed with Christie’s Principal Weems, who is dressed in a nurse’s uniform, telling her to “rise and shine sleepyhead”.

In another clip the former headteacher of Nevermore Academy tells Wednesday she is her new “spirit guide” and at the end of the two-minute video she warns her: “If you don’t hurry, you’ll have nothing left to save.”

The teaser also shows Wednesday and her grandmother Hester Frump, played by Dame Joanna Lumley, shooting birds, and her mother Morticia, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, telling her that “every family has dark chapters”.

Among the other cast members of series two are Doctor Who star Billie Piper, who plays head of music Isadora Capri, and US actor Steve Buscemi, as the new head of the academy, Principal Dort.

Christie, 46, said: “I felt like I was returning to a group of friends who are all at the top of their game.

Dame Joanna Lumley and Jenna Ortega in Wednesday (Bernard Walsh/Netflix/PA)

“It is such a pleasure for me to be a part of this emotional world, this imaginative world, and play the character of Larissa Weems, who I truly adore and really thought a lot about bringing into being.”

Christie’s character was murdered at the hands of Christina Ricci’s character Marilyn Thornhill in season one.

Co-creator Miles Millar said: “When we got into the writers’ room, we were determined to bring Gwen back.

“The audience has fallen in love with the Wednesday-Weems relationship … so we’re bringing her back in the second half of the season in a very special way that is as confrontational as it is delicious.”

Wednesday season two sees the protagonist explore another supernatural mystery while trying to navigate her newfound fame, which she tries to avoid.

The character of Wednesday is based on the cartoons of Charles Addams, who inspired a 1960s TV series and the popular Addams Family films, starring Ricci as Wednesday. She plays a former teacher of Nevermore in Netflix’s second series.

Wednesday season two part two will be available on Netflix from September 3.