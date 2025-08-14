Taylor Swift confirms October album release for The Life of A Showgirl

Taylor Swift has announced that her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, will be released on October 3.

The news came during Swift’s appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, who formerly played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unveiling a copy of the new record, the singer said: “This is my new album, The Life Of A Showgirl. It’s something I was working on while I was in Europe on the Eras tour.”

Travis Kelce said the fact that Swift recorded the album while simultaneously travelling the world for her sold-out tour was “still blowing my mind”.

Swift said: “I just love music. I would be playing shows three nights in a row then I would have three days off.

“I would fly to Sweden. Working on this, I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.”

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old revealed the album’s artwork and 12-track listing – with Sabrina Carpenter featuring on the title song and only collaboration.

The Life Of A Showgirl is Swift’s first album since regaining control over her back catalogue and purchasing the rights to all of her concert films, music videos, album art and photography, as well as her unreleased songs.

The US popstar re-recorded her first six albums and released them as Taylor’s Version, following a dispute with retired talent manager Scooter Braun.

Braun acquired the back catalogue when he bought Swift’s former label.

Her master copies were then sold in a deal with Shamrock Capital, before Swift purchased them from the company in May.

Swift has released new versions of Fearless (2008), Red (2012), Speak Now (2010) and 1989 (2014).

Her 12th album follows 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, and comes after Swift’s billion-dollar, record-breaking Eras Tour ended in December.

She made history last summer when the tour became the highest-grossing of all time, and Swift became the first solo artist to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour.

Swift has had four UK number one singles and 13 UK number one albums, and some of her best-known songs include Love Story, Shake It Off and 22.