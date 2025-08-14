Second MasterChef contestant edited out of new series after presenters sacked

A second MasterChef contestant has been edited out of the current BBC One series, which has faced controversy and seen both presenters dropped from their roles.

It was previously announced that Sarah Shafi had been removed from the show after asking for it not to be broadcast, following a report that upheld claims against hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

A spokesperson for the show’s production company, Banijay UK, said: “One other contributor decided that, given recent events, they would like not to be included. We have, of course, accepted their wishes and edited them out of the show.”

Former MasterChef presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace (BBC/ShineTV/PA)

Both Wallace and Torode remain in the series, which began last week on BBC One and on iPlayer.

In November 2024, it was announced that Wallace would step away from his role on the BBC cooking show while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated, and last month a statement from Banijay UK and the BBC said they had agreed “Mr Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable”.

Wallace, 60, issued an apology saying he was “deeply sorry for any distress caused” and that he “never set out to harm or humiliate” in the wake of the Lewis Silkin review, which saw 45 out of 83 allegations made against him upheld.

Torode, 60, was the subject of an allegation about using racist language that was upheld as part of the review, but the TV star said he had “no recollection of the incident” and was “shocked and saddened” by the claim.

The PA news agency understands the second contestant to be edited out of the show has asked not to be identified and will not feature in the show.

The episode which would have featured the individual was broadcast on BBC One on Wednesday night, but the programme featured only five chefs rather than the usual six.

Last month, the BBC confirmed the series, which was filmed last year before allegations against Wallace and Torode were upheld, would be broadcast in August, adding that it had “not been an easy decision in the circumstances.”

It added: “In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters. We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

“However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.

“At this stage, we have not taken a decision on the celebrity series and Christmas special, which was filmed earlier this year, and we will confirm our plans later in the year.”

In an interview with The Sun last month, Wallace apologised to anyone hurt by his behaviour but insisted he is “not a groper, a sex pest or a flasher”.

Torode and Wallace became MasterChef co-hosts in 2005 and celebrated the shows 20th anniversary at a dinner in 2024, which Wallace said was “one of the most emotional evenings” of his life.

MasterChef series 21 next airs at 8pm on BBC One.