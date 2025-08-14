Former Apprentice star Tom Skinner revealed as 10th Strictly contestant

Former The Apprentice star and social media personality Tom Skinner has been announced as the 10th contestant for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

It comes after the 34-year-old met US Vice-President JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks, with Skinner – who befriended Donald Trump’s number two on social media platform X – describing the event as “once in a lifetime”.

Speaking about taking part in the BBC dancing show, Skinner said: “I’m beyond excited to be joining Strictly Come Dancing.

“I’ve tackled the boardroom and some big breakfasts in my time, but stepping on to the dance floor under that glitter ball is next level stuff.

“I’ve never danced in my life other than at weddings, but I’m ready to graft and of course have a laugh. Bring on the sequins, sambas and, most importantly, the bosh to the ballroom.”

Skinner teased his Strictly appearance on social media before it was confirmed by former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson on Hits Radio on Thursday.

In a post on X, he said: “I better start learning how to dance. Honestly over the moon to be asked to be a contestant on @bbcstrictly – can’t wait to learn and give it me best shot. Bosh.”

Later on Thursday, reality TV star Vicky Pattison, who starred in Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach, was announced as the show’s 11th contestant on ITV’s This Morning.

She said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified.

Vicky Pattison will also take to the Strictly dance floor (BBC/PA)

“I am not a natural dancer. However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and to challenge myself in a completely new way, and I just really hope I don’t make too much of a fool of myself.”

Pattison said she had “watched the show for years” with her grandmother, and added she found it “really flattering” to be picked for Strictly.

The star has previously been crowned queen of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and has presented Channel 4 documentary Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad And Me.

Skinner’s appearance comes after he recently claimed he had received “death threats” and “vile comments about my children”, following a series of social media posts claiming “something’s gone wrong” in the UK, and saying “there is nothing wrong with being proud of where you’re from”.

In other posts, which drew criticism from some of his followers, Skinner said it is “not far-right” to be “flying your flag and loving your country”, and he complained “it ain’t safe out there anymore” in London, saying the city is “hostile” and “tense”.

Following the post complaining about alleged abuse, Mr Vance replied with a picture of a cartoon character and a message that read: “Hang in there, my friend. Remember that 90 percent of people attacking your family look like this.”

Skinner and Pattison will join the likes of podcast host and YouTube star George Clarke, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist La Voix, former England rugby player Chris Robshaw, and model and CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein, who is to become the first contestant with Down’s syndrome to take part in Strictly’s full series.

The line-up is completed by Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen, EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, and former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

On The Apprentice, Skinner was fired by Lord Alan Sugar in week nine during the show’s 15th series in 2019, but he has since made his name as a social media celebrity, posting videos from his favourite east London cafe showing him eating breakfast and giving motivational speeches to his followers.

The Romford-born star has also appeared on TV shows including Celebrity MasterChef, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, The Wheel, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Good Morning Britain and Faking It.

In July, the BBC announced two “incredible” new professional dancers, US-born Alexis Warr and Australian dancer Julian Caillon, will be joining Strictly.

The popular show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in September, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas as judges.