Ex-Apprentice star Tom Skinner among trio of celebrities announced for Strictly

Former The Apprentice star and social media personality Tom Skinner has been announced as one of the latest celebrities to be taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis were also confirmed as contestants on the BBC dancing show on Thursday.

It comes after Skinner, 34, met US vice president JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks, with Skinner – who befriended US President Donald Trump’s number two on social media platform X – describing the event as “once in a lifetime”.

Speaking about taking part in the show, Skinner said: “I’m beyond excited to be joining Strictly Come Dancing.

“I’ve tackled the boardroom and some big breakfasts in my time, but stepping on to the dance floor under that glitter ball is next level stuff.

“I’ve never danced in my life other than at weddings, but I’m ready to graft and of course have a laugh. Bring on the sequins, sambas and, most importantly, the bosh to the ballroom.”

Skinner teased his Strictly appearance on social media before it was confirmed by former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson on Hits Radio on Thursday.

In a post on X, he said: “I better start learning how to dance. Honestly over the moon to be asked to be a contestant on @bbcstrictly – can’t wait to learn and give it me best shot. Bosh.”

Pattison, who has previously been crowned queen of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and appeared on Ex On The Beach, was announced as the show’s 11th contestant on ITV’s This Morning.

Vicky Pattison will also take to the Strictly dance floor (BBC/PA)

She said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified.

“I am not a natural dancer. However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and to challenge myself in a completely new way, and I just really hope I don’t make too much of a fool of myself.”

Pattison said she had “watched the show for years” with her grandmother, and added she found it “really flattering” to be picked for Strictly.

Dennis, who is also known for his 1989 single Don’t It Make You Feel Good which reached number 16 in the UK chart, was announced as the 12th contestant on This Morning.

Speaking on the show, he said: “I’m very, very excited to be doing something that is completely and utterly out of my comfort zone.

“But also, because of that, quietly petrified.”

Dennis continued: “My gorgeous wife, wherever she is, she’s somewhere out there, Gail, is a professional dancer and she’s been trying to teach me in the most frustrating way for her, I’m sure.

“Because I just keep burying my head in the sand going, ‘No, this is not happening’, she’s been giving me some good tips but that doesn’t mean I’m any good.

“People are going to be sick of me by the end of the year, because not only am I going to be doing Strictly, with all that coverage, but also Neighbours is on until the end of the year, because even though we finished filming a month ago, it’s on air until December.”

Skinner’s appearance comes after he recently claimed he had received “death threats” and “vile comments about my children”, following a series of social media posts which drew criticism from some of his followers.

In the tweets, he said it is “not far-right” to be “flying your flag and loving your country”, and complained “it ain’t safe out there anymore” in London, calling the city “hostile” and “tense”.

On The Apprentice, Skinner was fired by Lord Alan Sugar in week nine during the show’s 15th series in 2019, but he has since made his name as a social media celebrity, posting videos from his favourite east London cafe showing him eating breakfast and giving motivational speeches to his followers.

The trio will join the likes of podcast host and YouTube star George Clarke, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist La Voix, former England rugby player Chris Robshaw, and model and CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein, who is to become the first contestant with Down’s syndrome to take part in Strictly’s full series.

The line-up is completed by Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen, EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, and former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

In July, the BBC announced two “incredible” new professional dancers, US-born Alexis Warr and Australian dancer Julian Caillon, will be joining Strictly.

The popular show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in September, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas as judges.