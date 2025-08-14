Everything we learned about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce from podcast

Taylor Swift revealed she sent her mother to buy her master recordings, she bakes sourdough and has become an NFL superfan as she offered some intimate insights into her life and relationship with Travis Kelce during an appearance on his podcast.

Swift appeared on New Heights, co-hosted by the NFL star and his older brother Jason Kelce, to reveal the title and release date of her new record The Life Of A Showgirl, which will launch on October 3.

She also revealed details about their romance, as well as her professional and personal life during the interview, which went on for more than two hours.

Here is everything we learned:

– Kelce wanted to date Swift… but did not actually take any steps to do so

The couple famously got together after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce announced on his podcast two years ago that he wanted to date Swift, after he failed to meet her when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Chiefs.

Speaking on New Heights, Swift said she considered it to be “a wild, romantic gesture” but joked he “didn’t do any proper logistical planning” to meet her at the Eras Tour show, such as get in touch with her management.

Taylor Swift performing on stage during the Eras Tour (Liam McBurney/PA)

Instead, she revealed he thought his status on the team would allow him to go backstage to meet her.

She said: “Because he knows the elevator lady, he thought he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room. That’s how it works in 1973!”

– Swift thinks Kelce is a “vibe booster”

The pop star revealed some of the things she loves about her boyfriend, as she detailed their early meetings.

She said: “I knew he wasn’t crazy the first couple of times we talked. He’s truly getting to know me in a way that is very natural, very pure, very normal.

“The way he could make me laugh so immediately about normal things. Travis is just a vibe booster in everyone’s life that he’s in. He’s like a human exclamation point.”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (PA)

She added she was touched that he so publicly declared his interest in her, saying: “This felt more like I was in an ’80s John Hughes movie and he was just standing outside of my window with a boombox being like, ‘I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet’.

“I was like, if this guy isn’t crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.”

– Swift knew nothing about the NFL but has since become a super-fan

Swift revealed she had very little understanding of the NFL until she met Kelce, saying: “You’re so non-judgemental and you were so non-judgemental that I knew nothing about the world that you’re in.”

She added: “I didn’t know what a tight end was.”

Swift said she has learned about the NFL since dating Kelce (PA)

However, she said she is now a super-fan who celebrates when players are sold to the Chiefs, adding: “I’m not ready to be an analyst right now, but give me 16 months.”

– Swift sent her mother and brother to negotiate the purchase of her masters

Swift also discussed her purchase of her master recordings, which followed a long battle to gain control over her music.

She explained on the podcast she had never initially owned her music, after signing with Big Machine when she was 15 gave them the rights.

In 2019, her first six albums were sold to talent manager Scooter Braun, much to her dismay, and were then sold in a deal with Shamrock Capital.

In a bid to gain control over her catalogue after the sale to Braun, Swift began to re-record the albums as “Taylor’s Version”, adding new tracks “from the vault”.

She eventually purchased the masters from the company in May.

Discussing how it happened, she said: “I’m in the business of human emotion, I would rather lead heart first.

“I wanted it because these are my handwritten diary entries from my whole life; these are the songs I wrote about every phase of my life.

She added: “So rather than send lawyers or management in a big crew, I sent my mom and my brother, who I work with, to LA.”

She cried as she said: “They sat down with Shamrock Capital and they told them what this meant for me, they told them the whole story of all the times we’ve tried to buy it, all the times it’s fallen through.”

She cried again as she recalled her mother telling her Shamrock had agreed to sell, revealing her mother told her: “You got your music.”

She added: “I just, like, very dramatically hit the floor, for real. I started bawling my eyes out, just weeping.”

She continued: “This changed my life, I can’t believe it still. This will affect the rest of my life. I think about it every day and instead of being an intrusive thought that hurts me, I can’t believe this happened, how lucky am I?”

– The couple don’t pay attention to the public commentary on their relationship

Kelce said he has learned “how to be a pro” about handling public scrutiny of their relationship.

He said: “There’s still some wacko theories from the beginning that I was like, oh no, how is she handling this? The last thing I wanted to do was screw this up.”

Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 (Doug Peters/PA)

Swift revealed: “I don’t see a lot of things. I’ve been in the music industry for 20 years. It’s pretty hard to hurt my feelings at this point.”

She added: “It’s at a point where my name can be in the actual headline and it can still be none of my business.”

– Swift has a new interest in baking sourdough bread

The singer joked she is “thinking about bread about 60% of the time now,” as she revealed her latest passion.

She said: “I’d say all my hobbies could be categorised as hobbies you could have had in the 1700s.

“I like to sew, I specialise in children’s purses and baby blankets. I love to paint. I love to cook.”

She continued: “I have a different baking obsession every six months.

“Right now, we’re very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken up my life.”

She has even been baking for Jason Kelce’s four daughters with wife Kylie Kelce, adding: “There’s one I’ve been workshopping for the girls because they love everything rainbow – funfetti sourdough, because they love sprinkles.

“We put sprinkles in everything when we hang out.”