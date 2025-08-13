Zoe Kravitz recalls snake incident that ‘destroyed’ Taylor Swift’s bathroom

US actress Zoe Kravitz has revealed she “destroyed” Taylor Swift’s bathroom while retrieving her mother’s snake from a hole it had slithered into.

The Batman actress, 36, said she moved into Swift’s home for about two weeks, along with her mother Lisa Bonet, while wildfires ravaged Los Angeles earlier in the year.

In an appearance on US chat show Late Night With Seth Meyers, she said: “Me and my mum are living in this house together and it was the last day, I was going to leave.

“My mum was actually going to stay longer. I had to leave to work.

Zoe Kravitz at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March (Doug Peters/PA)

“I was kind of packing up my things, and I was saying to my mum, ‘I really want to be a good house guest. I like to leave places better than I found them. I don’t want her to even know we were here.’

“So I was kind of going around and cleaning up, and I’m downstairs, and she’s upstairs, and my phone rings, and it’s my mum. That’s weird, because we’re in the same house.”

Kravitz said her mother told her she was in “a little bit of a pickle” and asked her to come upstairs, where she found her crouched in the corner of the bathroom after her snake had found a “little hole” to slither into.

The actress said: “She’s holding the snake’s tail. We don’t know what to do. I’m like, ‘Okay, maybe this hole goes into the drawers.’

“So I get down on the ground, I take the drawers out. No. Start to panic. As it’s happening it’s like the snake is getting further and further (away).

“I was panicking so much that my mum likes to say, ‘If I had both hands, I would have slapped you.'”

Kravitz said the house manager then got a crowbar and started tearing apart a banquette.

Taylor Swift recently announced her 12th studio album (Doug Peters/PA)

“We’re ripping up the tile,” she said. “We’re scratching the walls, and now there’s this much (gestures) of the snake.

“Now me and my mom are both holding the snake, completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom, and there was just this moment where I was like, either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her that there’s a snake somewhere in her house.

“So we destroyed the bathroom, and I said to her house manager, ‘Obviously, I’m going to pay for everything to be fixed. Please, just don’t say anything until it’s fixed and so I can just say everything’s fine.’

“I remember calling her (Swift) and saying… ‘I just wanted to talk to you about something’. And she was like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?'”

US pop star Swift, 35, recently announced her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl.

She appeared in a clip with her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, a former NFL player, on their New Heights podcast, where she opened a briefcase with “TS” printed on it, which contained the album but with its cover blurred out.

The album follows 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, and comes after Swift’s billion-dollar, record-breaking Eras Tour, which ended in December.

Kravitz is the child of US actress Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz and has starred in films that include X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road and Blink Twice.