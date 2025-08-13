Timothee Chalamet attempts to charm Gwyneth Paltrow in Marty Supreme trailer

Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet is seen charming Gwyneth Paltrow in a trailer for Josh Safdie’s latest film, Marty Supreme.

The movie follows a young man, played by Chalamet, who “goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness” and has a dream “no-one respects”, according to a description from producers A24.

The Wonka actor, who said he was “in pursuit of greatness” himself after a win at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards earlier this year, dons a moustache and glasses to play the ping pong player.

At the start of the trailer he is seen on the phone, speaking to Paltrow’s movie star character.

“I saw you in the lobby yesterday, well, I’ve never talked to an actual movie star, you know I’m something of a performer too,” he tells her.

Across the two-minute video are clips of Marty getting out of an aeroplane, playing at ping-pong tournaments and throwing a bin during a match.

In another scene, he says: “I have a purpose and if you think that’s some sort of blessing, it’s not.

“It means I have an obligation to see a very specific thing through and with that obligation comes sacrifice.”

Elsewhere, US rapper Tyler, The Creator is seen driving in a car with Marty and pushing his forehead in another clip.

Supporting cast members include Fam star Odessa A’zion, Canadian TV personality Kevin O’Leary, US filmmaker Abel Ferrara, and Saturday Night Fever actress Fran Drescher.

Filmmaker Safdie is known for directing Good Time, with Robert Pattinson, as well as Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler and Julia Fox.

Hollywood actor Chalamet, 29, has starred in films including Call Me By Your Name (2017), Little Women (2019), and Dune (2021), and won the leading actor prize at the SAG Awards in February for his role playing Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

Marty Supreme will be released on Christmas Day 2025.