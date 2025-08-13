Strictly’s Nadiya Bychkova discharged from hospital after fall during rehearsals

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has been discharged from hospital after taking a fall during rehearsals.

The Ukrainian dancer, 35, said she was “really worried” after she landed on her back, but added that she received the “all-clear” after an X-ray and will be back on the dancefloor “soon”.

The popular BBC dancing show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, will return to TV screens in September with a host of new famous faces competing each week to win the glitterball trophy.

Bychkova is among a cast of professional dancers who will perform on the BBC show, which is in the process of announcing its celebrity contestants for 2025.

In a post to Instagram, Bychkova said: “Well… where do I start? What a 24 hours!

“Thank you so much for all the messages, love and support. I just wanted you to know that I am ok.

“I had a fall in training yesterday and landed on my back. I was really worried for a while and I was so thankful to the Strictly family and medical team who really looked after me.

“The staff at the hospital were so kind and caring.

“I’m smiling in the picture but it was really scary and there were a few tears as I had to lie still for hours but I was given the all-clear after an x-ray and allowed to go home.

“I’ve got some physio today but I will be back on that dance floor soon and I’ll be ready to shine and sparkle in the new series of the biggest show on TV.

“I can’t wait for you to see it. Keep dancing!”

In the comments section, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse said: “My heart dropped when I heard! So grateful you’re okay.

“Take all the time you need. We need you shining and sparkling on that floor soon! Sending you all my love.”

Strictly professionals including Gorka Marquez, Michelle Tsiakkas and Nancy Xu also sent their love.

Among the first batch of stars announced for the next series of the show are Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen, Doctor Who star Alex Kingston, Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal and former professional footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

There is also YouTube star and podcast host George Clarke, drag queen La Voix, former England rugby union player Chris Robshaw and Ellie Goldstein, who was the first model with Down Syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue.

Bychkova was paired with Olympic swimmer Tom Dean last year, who was the first contestant voted out of the series.

Strictly will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in autumn with Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas as judges.