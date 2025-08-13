Shropshire Star
Close

Spider-Man stunt double seen racing through Glasgow on military vehicle

The film will come to cinemas next year.

By contributor Ryan McDougall, PA Scotland
Published
Supporting image for story: Spider-Man stunt double seen racing through Glasgow on military vehicle
The new Spider-Man movie is filming in Hutcheson Street in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hundreds of Spider-Man fans have watched an actor in the costume of the web-slinging superhero performing stunts through the streets of Glasgow.

On Wednesday, the Marvel character was seen on Hutcheson Street in the city centre.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day franchise
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will appear in cinemas next year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

One stunt showed Tom Holland’s stunt double racing down the street at breakneck speed while he grabbed onto the back of an armoured military vehicle.

Passers-by filmed what action they could grab on their phones while production crews captured what appears to be a fairly intense chase scene in the upcoming film, titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day franchise
Spidey waves to fans in Glasgow city centre (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It is the fourth instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) story of Peter Parker, and the 38th film in the MCU’s list of movies overall.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day franchise
The Marvel sequel will see Tom Holland reprise his main role (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The film will see Holland reprise the lead role, with Zendaya also returning as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson.

Jon Bernthal will appear as Frank Castle/The Punisher, a brutal vigilante, while Mark Ruffalo also reappears as Bruce Banner/The Hulk – a genius scientist turned Avenger after a freak accident causes him to mutate into a giant green monster when he gets angry.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature in cinemas next year.

Similar stories

Most popular