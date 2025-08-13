Oasis gig at Murrayfield more ground-shaking than 2009 performance, data shows

Oasis gave an even more ground-shaking performance at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium than their 2009 show when they played there this month, according to analysis of seismic data.

The Gallagher brothers’ last Scottish gig 16 years ago had topped the chart for the most powerful seismic concert at the venue in the last 20 years, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said.

But their shows at the stadium on August 8, 9 and 12 proved even more ground-shaking, particularly while the crowd danced to the song Cigarettes And Alcohol.

The crowd on Tuesday generated the highest peak power reading of 261KW, followed by Friday (206KW) and Saturday (160KW).

BSG said: “The peak power reading on each night was registered around 8.40pm whilst the crowd was dancing to Cigarettes And Alcohol.

“The energy detected by the seismic monitoring stations is driven by the movement of the crowd jumping and dancing in time to the music, rather than the volume of the concert, with bigger, more energetic crowds generating larger signal.”

The band played three sold-out shows at Murrayfield, with an estimated 70,000 people packed in to hear them each night.

The peak power recorded at the Oasis gig in June 2009 was 215.06KW, beating the Red Hot Chili Peppers in June 2004, Kings of Leon in June 2011 and Taylor Swift in June last year.

The BGS keeps an archive of continuous ground motion recordings from seismic sensors around the country, dating back several decades.

The organisation is the national body responsible for recording earthquakes, operating a network of monitoring stations around the country.