Jessie J says her ‘hair has been falling out like crazy’ after cancer surgery

Singer Jessie J has revealed her “hair has been falling out like crazy” following breast cancer surgery.

Last month, the 37-year-old, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, said she had “no cancer spread” following the operation, and earlier this month revealed she had returned to hospital with an “infection” and “fluid on my lungs”.

In a recent Instagram post, the Price Tag singer said: “My hair has been falling out like crazy since the surgery.

“Five weeks today, since my surgery, and I’m feeling ok… my boobs still aren’t even, this is the implant still so sore, and then this is my old, oh, you’re not old.”

She continued: “Now I’m just trying to figure out what the next kind of six months is going to look like.

“I know that it has to change, and I can’t do anything that I was supposed to be doing, but I just want to be able to like, make it work best I can for everybody, me, Sky (her daughter), my fans, but in the right order.

“It’s so hard, like you’re always going to leave some people disappointed, my perspective on everything has changed so much.”

The London-born star also revealed she had a new song “coming out soon” but said she would “not be able to do as much promo for it” due to her recovery following the operation, adding that she “can’t have it sitting in my phone for another year”.

It comes after she said her latest visit to hospital was a “reminder to myself to slow down” even though she felt she was already at a slow pace.

In an earlier Instagram post, Cornish said: “This isn’t a speedy recovery and it isn’t meant to be.

“As an ADHD Aries, fire breathing dragon t-rex, I can do it myself, I’m always ok woman. That slow pace has been a hard reality to accept to be honest.

“I love moving and working and being up and active but I can’t be right now, and that’s what it is, and I am finding the strength knowing that all can be adjusted to align with a slower pace and the support of my very small inner support circle.”

Cornish welcomed her son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, in 2023, having had a miscarriage in November 2021.

She has battled with ill-health throughout her life, having been diagnosed with a heart condition aged eight, suffering a minor stroke aged 18 and having briefly gone deaf in 2020.

The singer-songwriter has had three number one songs in the UK singles chart with Domino, Price Tag and Bang Bang.

She was awarded four Mobo awards in 2011 including best UK act, best newcomer, best song for Do It Like A Dude and best album with Who You Are, and won the Brit Award for rising star in 2011.