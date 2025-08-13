Former Apprentice star Tom Skinner says JD Vance meet was ‘once in a lifetime’

Former The Apprentice contestant Tom Skinner has said his barbecue and drinks with US vice president JD Vance was a “once-in-a-lifetime” event.

The 34-year-old businessman, who has become a social media star on X following his time on the BBC business show, met up with US president Donald Trump’s number two Mr Vance and his friends and family, after the duo had previously chatted on the social media platform.

In a post on X, Skinner said: “When the vice president of the USA invites you for a BBQ an beers, you say yes.

“Unreal night with JD and his friends and family. He was a proper gent. Lots of laughs and some fantastic food. A brilliant night, one to tell the grand kids about.”

In a later post he added: “Here is a pic of me and vice president @JDVance towards the end of the night after a few beers.

“I’m overdressed in my suit, but when the VP invites you to a BBQ, you don’t risk turning up in shorts an flip-flops.

“Cracking night in the beautiful English countryside with JD, his friends and family. Once in a lifetime. Bosh.”

Mr Vance has previously shown support for Skinner on X, after the star claimed he had received “death threats” and “vile comments about my children”, following a series of posts claiming “something’s gone wrong” in the UK, and saying “there is nothing wrong with being proud of where you’re from”.

Following the post complaining about alleged abuse, Mr Vance replied with a picture of a cartoon character and a message that read: “Hang in there, my friend. Remember that 90 percent of people attacking your family look like this.”

In other posts, Skinner had said that it was “not far-right” to be “flying your flag and loving your country”, and complained that “it ain’t safe out there anymore” in London, claiming the city was “hostile” and “tense”.

Mr Vance’s meeting with Skinner came after he joined foreign secretary David Lammy at his Chevening country estate last week.

On The Apprentice, Skinner was fired by Lord Alan Sugar in week nine during the show’s 15th series in 2019.