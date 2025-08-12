YouTube star and EastEnders actress among first batch of Strictly contestants

A YouTube star, an EastEnders actress and a Love Island winner are among the first batch of contestants announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

The popular BBC dancing show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, will return to TV screens in September with a new host of famous faces competing each week to win the glitterball trophy.

Podcast host and YouTube star George Clarke was announced as the sixth celebrity contestant on Tuesday during BBC Radio 1’s Going Home drivetime show.

YouTuber George Clarke (BBC/PA)

It comes after EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal was revealed as a contestant during a segment filmed live from Albert Square on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB).

She said that “being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen”.

The other stars confirmed to be competing are Love Island winner Dani Dyer, Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston and former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Speaking on The One Show after her reveal, Dyer, who is the daughter of actor Danny Dyer, said: “It’s such a fun magical show – to be asked to do it is such an honour.

“I just can’t wait to be able to wear (the costumes) – it’s going to be so much fun.”

Former Chelsea footballer Hasselbaink said: “I’m a father of only girls and Strictly is a part of our home life – I like the show. Let’s have a go.”

Actress Kingston, who interrupted her holiday in Italy to speak to hosts Alex Scott and Roman Kemp, joked: “I was super excited but now I’m terrified.”

Aikines-Aryeetey, known as Nitro on the rebooted Gladiators, previously competed in last year’s Strictly Christmas Special and described his decision to return on Monday as “so nice I just had to do it twice”.

In July, the BBC announced that two “incredible” new professional dancers, US-born Alexis Warr and Australian dancer Julian Caillon, would be joining the show.

Daly and Winkleman will return as presenters with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas on the judges’ table.

Strictly will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this September.