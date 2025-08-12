Taylor Swift announces impending release of new album

Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album called The Life Of A Showgirl.

No release date has been revealed for the album, which was announced on the US singer’s website after a countdown timer expired on Tuesday.

A brief clip from the New Heights podcast, hosted by her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, a former NFL player, was posted on Instagram.

Swift’s website said physical copies of the album, which is available for pre-order, would be sent out by October 13.

The album is the first since Swift announced in May she had regained control over her back catalogue and follows 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift ended her billion-dollar, record-breaking Eras Tour in December, having started the mammoth string of dates in March 2023.

Last summer, she made history as the first solo artist to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour.