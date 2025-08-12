Taylor Swift announces 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl

Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, during her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast.

There is no confirmed release date, but it has been made available for pre-order and will be sent out by October 13, according to the US singer’s website, which had a countdown timer that expired on Tuesday.

Swift appeared in a clip with her NFL star boyfriend Kelce and his brother Jason, a former NFL player, on their New Heights podcast, where she opened a briefcase with “TS” printed on it, which contained the album but with its cover blurred out.

In the clip, she told the brothers: “So I wanted to show you something, this is my brand new album, The Life Of A Showgirl.”

The brothers screamed and Travis shouted “TS 12”.

The Life Of A Showgirl is Swift’s first album since she announced she had regained control over her back catalogue and purchased the rights to all of her concert films, music videos, album art and photography, as well as her unreleased songs.

The US pop star has been re-recording her first six albums and releasing them as “Taylor’s Version”, following a dispute with retired talent manager Scooter Braun after he acquired the back catalogue when he bought Swift’s former label.

Her master copies were then sold in a deal with Shamrock Capital, before Swift bought them back from the company in May.

Swift did not give a release date for the new album (Ian West/PA)

Swift has released new versions of Fearless (2008), Red (2012), Speak Now (2010) and 1989 (2014), with Reputation and her self-titled debut yet to be made available as Taylor’s Versions, although the singer has confirmed she had been working on them.

Her 12th album follows 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department, and comes after Swift’s billion-dollar, record-breaking Eras Tour ended in December.

She made history last summer when the tour became the highest-grossing of all-time, and Swift became the first solo artist to perform at London’s Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour.

Swift has had four UK number one singles and 13 UK number one albums, and some of her best-known songs include Love Story, Shake It Off and 22.