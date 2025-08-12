NFL star Travis Kelce wants to ‘do good’ with fame from dating Taylor Swift

NFL star Travis Kelce has said he wants to do “good in the world” with the increased media attention brought to him thanks to his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end also said he did not like negative comments that had been made about him since his relationship with Swift, who announced her 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl on Tuesday, began.

Speaking about increased media scrutiny in an interview with British GQ, Kelce said: “You can’t block that (attention) out. If someone says something that they don’t like about you, you have to be able to understand how you are portraying yourself for them to say that.

“I don’t want anyone to say anything negative about me. Some people don’t give a f***. I’m someone who does care.

“I do want people to look at me like I’m doing good in the world, I’m influencing and using my platform for the better, being a role model, being somebody that has done it the right way.”

Kelce made the comments in an interview with British GQ (Ryan McGinley/British GQ/PA)

But Kelce said he was not offended by being dubbed a “meathead jock”, and added he finds it funny and that “acting like you’re the smartest one in the room just isn’t the way to go”.

He said that as well as being the 35-year-old Shake It Off singer’s boyfriend, he was also a “fan” of her music, and enjoyed seeing her come to his matches.

The American footballer went on to speak about Swift’s similarities to his mother Donna, adding: “Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room.

“Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building.

Kelce compared Swift to his mother in the interview (Ryan McGinley/British GQ/PA)

“I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard.”

During his NFL career, Kelce has won three Super Bowls, and hosts the New Heights podcast alongside his brother Jason, who is a retired NFL player.

See the full feature in the September issue of British GQ, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday August 19.