EastEnders star announced as fifth Strictly Come Dancing contestant

EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal has has been announced as the fifth contestant for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 46-year-old is best known for playing Suki Panesar-Unwin in the BBC soap since 2020, and will join former Love Island winner Dani Dyer, former Chelsea footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, actress Alex Kingston, and Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey on the dancing show.

She said: “Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen.

Dani Dyer has also been announced as a contestant on the show (Ian West/PA)

“Working on EastEnders and being a part of Strictly Come Dancing is the stuff that dreams are made of.

“I’m far too excited to put into words how I feel but I’m incredibly excited at the prospect of dancing across the ballroom.”

The actress was announced as a contestant on the show live from Albert Square on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

It comes after Dyer, Hasselbaink and Kingston, who is best known for her role as Dr Elizabeth Corday in US medical drama ER but also appeared in Doctor Who, were announced as contestants on BBC’s The One Show on Monday.

Speaking from the studio after her reveal, Dyer, who is the daughter of actor Danny Dyer, said: “It’s such a fun magical show – to be asked to do it is such an honour.

“I just can’t wait to be able to wear (the costumes) – it’s going to be so much fun.”

Dutch ex-footballer Hasselbaink added: “I’m a father of only girls and Strictly is a part of our home life – I like the show. Let’s have a go.”

Actress Kingston, who interrupted her holiday in Italy to speak to hosts Alex Scott and Roman Kemp, joked: “I was super excited but now I’m terrified.”

Aikines-Aryeetey, known as Nitro on the rebooted Gladiators, previously competed in last year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special and described his decision to return on Monday as “so nice I just had to do it twice”.

In July, the BBC announced that two “incredible” new professional dancers, US-born Alexis Warr and Australian dancer Julian Caillon, would be joining the show, which starts this autumn.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return to present the show, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas returning as judges.

Strictly will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this September.