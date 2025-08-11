Rebecca Loos: ‘Disappointing’ Celebrity SAS interrogation focused on Beckham

Former model Rebecca Loos said it was a “little bit disappointing” that her interrogation on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins focused on her alleged affair with Sir David Beckham.

Loos, who is now a yoga instructor living in Norway, made headline news when she claimed in a kiss-and-tell interview that Sir David had cheated on his wife Victoria with her.

The 48-year-old appears on the latest season of Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, where she was asked about the alleged affair.

Of this experience, Loos told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It was a little bit disappointing that there was so much focus on that in the interrogation room, because I really did think that going in, there was an opportunity for them to get to know me, and that was a very small part of my life, so, but it is what it is.”

The former footballer has always maintained that Loos’s allegations of an affair are “ludicrous”.

Asked whether the interrogation on the reality show was a “final learning curve” that her association with Sir David will never fade as that is what she is best known for, Loos said she recognised that that was true.

She continued: “The reason I spoke out back in the day, and we don’t need to talk about this this morning because we don’t need to focus on that.

“We’re here for SAS.

“But the one thing I will say for me, it was always about the truth.

“It was always about being truthful for the truth to be revealed and I feel that that is one of the reasons why it won’t go away.”

Loos went on to shut down another question from Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley who asked whether she “blamed him” for denying the alleged affair.

“I think we should focus on SAS,” Loos said.

During the interrogation on the reality show, Loos said of the alleged affair: “I think I’ve definitely taken most of the blame for what’s happened, and rightly so.

“It was part of my life, but you know, we were two, and he was older than me, and he was my boss.”

Loos previously said she was shocked by “horrific” trolling she received after the period was revisited in Sir David’s documentary series, which launched on Netflix in 2023.

Other celebrity contestants on this series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins include the Traitor’s winner Harry Clark, musician Lady Leshurr and former Premier League Footballer Troy Deeney.

Airing across eight one-hour episodes, the seventh series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which started on August 3, is available to watch on Channel 4 every Sunday and Monday from 9pm.