My Chemical Romance announce UK dates for The Black Parade anniversary tour

Rock band My Chemical Romance have announced UK shows to celebrate 20 years of The Black Parade album.

Posting on social media, the US group confirmed two performances at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 10 and 11 next year as part of their “Long Live” The Black Parade tour.

Released in 2006, the album features hits including Welcome To The Black Parade, Teenagers and I Don’t Love You.

The UK dates follow a string of stadium shows in the US and several performances in Asia, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

Founded in New Jersey in 2001, the alternative rock band split up in 2013 after 12 years together.

In 2019, the group reunited for a comeback show in Los Angeles.

Since going their separate ways, band members including Frank Iero, Ray Toro and Mikey Way have pursued other musical projects.

Frontman Gerard Way created the comic book series The Umbrella Academy, which was adapted into a major Netflix TV series starring Elliot Page.

Tickets for the UK dates are due to go on sale on Friday at 10am BST.