Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey announced as first celebrity to join Strictly

Olympian and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey has been announced as the first contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

The 36-year-old, known as Nitro on Gladiators, took part in the 2024 Christmas special.

The former Team GB sprinter said: “After the Christmas special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice!

“I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got.

“I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor.

“Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track.”

The announcement was made when Aikines-Aryeetey appeared live in the Newsround studio, disguised as choreographer Nicky Trott, who was there to talk about recent work with scientists on a study about the benefits of dancing every day.

Presenter Jenny Lawrence quickly realised who she was actually talking to and Aikines-Aryeetey revealed he was in the studio to talk about Strictly.

Aikines-Aryeetey won the 2005 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award aged 17.

He has competed in two Olympic games and is a two-time Commonwealth Champion.

He has appeared in BBC television game show Gladiators since 2024, which sees a host of “superhumans” take on “contenders” in a variety of games testing speed and strength.

The announcement comes after reports the BBC has launched an investigation into alleged cocaine use by two of the stars on Strictly.

The Sun reported their drug use was discussed on the dancing show, and said that the corporation had appointed a law firm to lead the investigation.

In July, the BBC announced that two “incredible” new professional dancers, US-born Alexis Warr and Australian dancer Julian Caillon, would be joining the show, which starts this autumn.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back to present with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas returning as judges.

The next three celebrity contestants joining the new series of Strictly will be announced on The One Show on Monday.

Strictly will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its new series this September.