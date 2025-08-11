David Hare play starring Ralph Fiennes transfers to the West End

Sir David Hare’s play Grace Pervades, starring Conclave actor Ralph Fiennes, is to make its transfer to the West End.

The production, starring Fiennes, 62, and Spooks actress Miranda Raison, played at the Theatre Royal Bath between June and July.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the play tells the story of Victorian stage actors Sir Henry Irving and Dame Ellen Terry and Ellen’s children Edith Craig and Edward Gordon Craig – who made their own contribution to the development of British theatre.

Ralph Fiennes attending the 78th British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

From April 2026, the play will move to Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited West End season.

Fiennes is performing and directing a selection of plays as part of Theatre Royal Bath’s Ralph Fiennes season, details of which were announced earlier in the year.

Fiennes first took to the stage at Theatre Royal Bath in 2021 when he performed TS Eliot’s Four Quartets – a set of four poems.

His other recent theatre work includes Macbeth on tour, Sir David’s Straight Line Crazy at the Bridge Theatre and Antony And Cleopatra at the National Theatre.

Fiennes is also known for his film work and played Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series and Cardinal Lawrence in the Oscar-winning film Conclave, which led to nominations in the leading actor categories at the Baftas and Academy Awards earlier this year.

Further casting for the London production will be announced soon.

Tickets will go on sale from mid-September.