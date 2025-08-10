Tim Rice: I would ‘consider’ using AI to help write songs

Lyricist Sir Tim Rice has said he would “consider” using artificial intelligence (AI) to help write songs.

The award-winning songwriter, 80, is best known for writing the hit musicals Evita and Jesus Christ Superstar alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber, now Baron Lloyd-Webber.

Speaking to Jane Mulkerrins on Times Radio, Sir Tim said he has not yet used AI to help write music but is not opposed to it.

Sir Tim said: “I’d certainly consider it. I hadn’t ever used it. Perhaps I should.

Sir Tim Rice attending Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere held in Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

“I was doing a cricket speech at lords, and AI had only just come to the attention of the public, and I asked it to write a quick Shakespeare sonnet on cricket, which was really quite good.

“So, perhaps I should try it for one or two songs. I’ve never used it seriously.”

When asked whether he had concerns around the use of AI in the arts, he said: “If I’m honest, no, I’m not sure.

“Nobody quite knows what it will do. I mean, it might create more jobs. Don’t ask me how, but these things could happen. It’s a bit like saying in 1979, do you think the mobile phone will cause a lot of hassle? And it’s got great benefits but also great disadvantages and I wouldn’t begin to know that.

Rachel Zegler plays Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Evita at the London Palladium (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“The other thing is, I’m getting on a bit, and I’m not going to (be here) in 20 years’ time. I’m not gonna be too worried about AI unless they can bring me back to life.”

The lyricist also praised actress Rachel Zegler for her performance of Eva Peron in the West End production of Evita, a musical which follows the story of Peron as she rises from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America.

The 24-year-old has made headlines this summer for singing the musical’s most popular number, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, from a balcony outside the London Palladium theatre.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the artistic choice means passers-by are able to be part of the production and witness the live rendition while ticketed audience members watch the number from a screen inside the theatre.

Sir Tim said: “The cast are excellent. Rachel Zegler is a force of nature, I believe is the cliche best applied.

“She sings it beautifully and the idea of having her going out onto the balcony, into the real street, is a work of genius, and also great work of PR and I enjoyed it.”