Numbers game: 96-year-old Donald becomes oldest Countdown contestant

A 96-year-old former RAF corporal who left school when he was 14 has become the oldest contestant in Countdown history.

Donald Elsom, of Stanley, County Durham, will appear on the Channel 4 gameshow on Monday afternoon after being a dedicated viewer for decades.

Originally from Willingham in Cambridgeshire, Mr Elsom has been described by the broadcaster as bringing warmth, wit, and wisdom to the long-running show, along with a sharp mind and love of numbers.

Countdown host Colin Murray (Channel 4/Amy Brammall/PA)

Mr Elsom said: “I enjoyed everything about the day, the photo will be framed and have a place next to the photo of me with King Charles.

“It was a lovely experience I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Despite leaving school at 14 and initially finding terms like “decimals” and “algebra” intimidating, Mr Elsom is said to haves had a quiet talent for working with figures.

The Countdown contestant had a varied career in the Royal Air Force, as a police dog handler, butcher, and school site agent.

He helped raise more than £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in 2023 when he completed 95 laps of a local school sports field.

In April he received Maundy Money from the King in recognition of his community service and dedication to his local Church of England congregation.

He was one of 152 recipients who were selected from dioceses in northern England and Scotland.

The daytime words and numbers quiz, which began on Channel 4 in 1982 and is currently hosted by Colin Murray, sees two contestants compete in 15 rounds to become the daily Countdown champion.

Produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, there has been more than 90 seasons.

Mr Elsom’s first episode will air on Channel 4 on August 11 at 2.10pm.