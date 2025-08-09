Wembley Stadium investigating alleged ticket scam at Oasis gig

Wembley Stadium authorities said they are investigating allegations that hundreds of Oasis fans were able to sneak into a gig at the venue without a ticket.

The Mancunian rockers recently played a series of dates at the iconic venue as part of their Live 25 tour.

According to The Sun, up to 200 people were asked for £350 each to be sneaked into one of the gigs via a disabled entrance.

Two concertgoers told the paper a large group was able to use a copy of the same ticket to get into the stadium, where they were then handed wristbands giving them access to the VIP area at the front of the stage.

They said two women who allegedly orchestrated the scam told them they had “ten groups of 20” waiting.

The band’s recent run of concerts at Wembley marked the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher appeared together onstage at the London venue since July 12 2009 (Lucy North/PA)

One of the concertgoers told The Sun: “We were given our tickets, which were all the same, and a woman drew a shape on our hands.

“We were told to go to the disabled door at entrance M, even though our tickets said entrance F.

“We showed our stamped hands to the person on the door, they scanned the tickets, even though we all had the same one, and let us in.

“Another member of staff then handed us a golden circle wristband and that was it. There were zero security searches. We just walked straight in.”

A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said in a statement: “Entering Wembley Stadium without a ticket is a serious offence and we are investigating these allegations.

“If they are substantiated, we will refer our evidence to the police.”

Oasis’ run of concerts at Wembley between July 25 and August 3 was the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher appeared together onstage at the London venue since July 12 2009, when they performed during the Dig Out Your Soul tour.

The band are playing at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium this weekend, followed by Dublin’s Croke Park.

The group will head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America later in the year.

Oasis announced their reunion tour in August last year, 16 years after their dramatic split in 2009, which saw Noel quit following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.