The Traitors star Jaz Singh to host new afternoon show on BBC Asian Network

The Traitors star Jaz Singh is to host an afternoon radio show on BBC Asian Network aimed at reflecting the interests and experiences of British Asian communities, the corporation said.

The reality TV star, who was a finalist on series two of the hit entertainment programme, will host a new afternoon programme every Monday to Thursday from 3pm to 6pm.

Singh said: “As a finalist on BBC The Traitors to now hosting my own live radio show with BBC Asian Network, I’m beyond grateful to the people that are putting their trust and time into me because this is a dream!

“Expect the biggest tunes, good vibes and be prepared to see a side of me you’ve never witnessed before!”

Mollie Pearce, Claudia Winkleman, Diane Carson, Harry Clark and Jaz Singh, winners of the reality competition award for The Traitors, at the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

After his spell on The Traitors, Singh hosted Asian Network’s The Everyday Hustle and Motivation as a rotational presenter as well as a documentary on BBC Radio 4.

His new show will feature a mix of entertainment and music, and forms part of a new schedule on the network, which kick off on Monday September 1.

Singh made it to the final of The Traitors in 2024 alongside Mollie Pearce, Andrew Jenkins, Evie Morrison and winner Harry Clark.

The TV programme involves the “faithfuls” attempting to banish the “traitors”, who murder during the night time, in order to win a prize pot of up to £120,000.

Alongside Singh, presenter, producer and reporter Harleen Nottay will join the station to present The Everyday Hustle on Mondays from 6am to 6.30am, which looks at tips and tricks of navigating businesses and entrepreneurship for British Asians, and the challenges and wins that come with this.

Nottay said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the BBC Asian Network team as the new host of The Everyday Hustle.

“It’s a real privilege to pick up the mantle and bring fresh conversations to the show – and I’m especially honoured to represent Scottish voices on the network.”

Elsewhere, DJ Limelight will stand down from his Friday-night show, which will be taken over by duo Kades and Mr O.

Kades and Mr O said: “We’re so excited to be joining the Asian Network family and can’t wait to bring our energy to Friday nights! It’s an exciting time for the station and we’re honoured to be part of the new chapter.”

DJ Limelight will continue to present Asian Network’s New Music Show every Wednesday, 8pm-10pm.

Ahmed Hussain, head of Asian Network, said: “We’re entering an exciting new chapter at Asian Network and I’m thrilled to welcome our new presenters to the team.

“Jaz Singh’s new afternoon show is a key part of our commitment to celebrating British Asian voices and music culture.

“His energy and charisma are infectious, and I’m confident he’ll quickly become a familiar and much-loved presence in our listeners’ daily routines.

“It’s also vital that we continue to reflect the diversity of our audiences across the UK, so I’m proud to see new talent joining us from different regions. I can’t wait to hear what Jaz, Harleen, Kades and Mr.O bring to their shows.”

These rafts of changes follow on from the network’s move to Birmingham in April.