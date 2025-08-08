Man charged in connection with theft of flowers from Ozzy Osbourne tribute

A man has been charged in connection with the theft of flowers that were left in Birmingham in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

Thousands of tributes including balloons, cards and flowers had been left near the Black Sabbath bench on Broad Street and mural in Navigation Street in the musician’s home city since he died.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, died aged 76 on July 22 from a reported heart attack.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 aged 76 (Yui Mok/PA)

West Midlands Police said they were alerted to a theft on Broad Street, where the Black Sabbath bench is, and arrested a man on August 2 after making inquiries.

The force said Parviz Jafari, 45, has been charged with theft of flowers, and will be appearing before magistrates on September 3.

Birmingham City Council gathered up tributes left at the Black Sabbath bench on Monday, which will be handed over to the Osbourne family.

The family viewed the tributes last Wednesday during a procession in which the heavy metal star’s body was carried through his home city a final time.