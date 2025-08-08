Kneecap apology to fans as Vienna concert cancelled due to ‘safety concerns’

Belfast rap trio Kneecap have apologised to fans after their show in Vienna was cancelled “due to acute safety concerns”.

It comes after the group were banned from entering Hungary in July ahead of their scheduled performance at Sziget Festival on August 11.

The group, known for their provocative lyrics and championing of the Irish language, have had several shows cancelled in recent months, including TRNSMT festival in Glasgow and at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

JJ O’Dochartaigh (DJ Provai) from Kneecap wearing balaclava in the colours of the Irish flag whilst performing on stage at London’s Finsbury Park (Jeff Moore/PA)

They have said there is a smear campaign against them because of their support for Palestine and criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

In a social media post on Friday the group said: “Our planned show in Vienna on September 1st is cancelled.”

The social media post added: “To the 3500 people we were looking forward to seeing at our first headline show in Vienna, we are sorry: this is out of our hands.

“All tickets will be refunded.

“Yet again, it is clear that this is political distraction and a further attempt to silence those who call out genocide against the Palestinian people.

“But as always, we will fight on for what is right.”

A note on the venues website said: “Racoon Live Entertainment GmbH hereby cancels the planned Kneecap show on September 1, 2025, at the Gasometer Vienna due to acute safety concerns raised by the responsible authorities.”

Kneecap’s Liam Og O Hannaidh leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, after he appeared charged with a terrorism offence (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Kneecap, comprised of Liam Og O hAnnaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh, were formed in Belfast and released their first single in 2017.

They hit headlines in April when footage emerged that appeared to show a band member saying “Kill your local MP” at one gig and and “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at another.

In May, O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was charged with a terrorism offence relating to allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London gig in November 2024.

O hAnnaidh and his bandmates were cheered by hundreds of supporters when they arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18.

Musicians including Nadine Shah and Gurriers have said they will attend court to support the group when O hAnnaidh returns on August 20.

Kneecap have apologised to the families of murdered MPs and said they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah, which are banned in the UK.

They were also investigated over their set at Glastonbury Festival in June, but Avon and Somerset Police said they would be taking no further action in July.