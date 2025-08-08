Gary Lineker ‘can’t wait’ to host new ITV show The Box after BBC exit

Former Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker is to present a new ITV game show after his exit from the BBC.

The former footballer, 64, who left the BBC One sports show in May, said he was excited and “can’t wait” to host The Box.

In the show, 10 yellow boxes house a celebrity contestant who will be transported to unknown locations, before being released to face whatever game awaits on the other side of the door.

Each week two players will face The Duel, a finale in which the loser leaves the competition for good.

Lineker, who had presented Match Of The Day since 1999, said an emotional goodbye in an early departure from the broadcaster on May 26.

It followed a social media row after he shared a post about Zionism, which featured a depiction of a rat, historically an antisemitic insult.

Gary Lineker (Ian West/PA)

Lineker, who was the BBC’s highest-paid presenter, issued an unreserved apology for the social media video he shared, which led to his early exit from the BBC.

Lineker was due to host BBC Sport’s coverage of the FA Cup in the 2025-26 season.

Lineker said: “I can’t wait to host The Box. I’ve always felt right at home in the box on a football pitch and whilst this is a different proposition, the fundamentals are similar.

“The contestants will have to quickly and masterfully work out how each game works, whilst also trying to get ahead of the competition to take control.

“It’s going to be unpredictable and thrilling to watch, and I’m excited that I get to have a front row seat to all the action.”

Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment, reality and daytime commissioning at ITV, said: “Gary is the perfect fit for The Box, an entertaining, exhilarating and immersive new format.”

Dan Adamson, chief content officer at production company Twofour, added: “We’re delighted to be making The Box with ITV and Seefood TV.

“From the first time we saw those iconic yellow boxes open in an incredible location we were hooked. Now, with Gary on board, we have the ideal master of ceremonies to make this real event telly, he is after all a man who knows what it’s like under pressure in the box.

“He’s sure to raise the competitive spirit as our cast bursts out of those boxes, into unknown, ambitious and spectacular challenges.”

The Box was first launched on TV2 in Norway in January this year.

ITV’s version of the show will be filmed in the UK later this year and air in 2026.

Lineker also co-hosts The Rest Is Football podcast, which moved to internet sports streaming platform DAZN after he left the BBC.