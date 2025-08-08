Chappell Roan’s latest track The Subway soars to number one on UK singles chart

Chappell Roan’s latest track, The Subway, has soared to number one on the UK singles chart, the Official Charts Company said.

This is the second time the US pop singer, 27, has topped the UK chart after her sleeper hit, Pink Pony Club, reached the summit in March, around the same time she released her song, The Giver, which peaked at number two.

Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz, released her debut studio album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, in September 2023, but it only entered the UK albums chart in April 2024 and became a number one hit in August of that year.

Roan performed Pink Pony Club at the Grammy Awards in February, when she won the award for best new artist.

She later scooped two Brit awards for international artist of the year and international song of the year for Good Luck, Babe!

The performer’s stage name pays homage to her late grandfather, Dennis K Chappell, and merges his last name with a word from his favourite song, Strawberry Roan.

Roan is known for her eccentric, drag-inspired costumes and stage persona, from dressing up as the Statue of Liberty or a glittering ringmaster to a prom queen sporting a towering wig, paste white makeup and lipstick stained teeth.

She has been performing at festivals throughout the summer and will be headlining Reading and Leeds festivals during the Bank Holiday weekend this August.

Last week’s number one single, Golden, from the animated film KPop Demon Hunters, has now moved to number two on the UK singles chart, with Daisies, by Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, in at number three.

Rounding out the top five is Dior by MK featuring Chrystal, and No Broke Boys by US DJ Disco Lines and singer Tinashe in fourth and fifth respectively.

Over in the albums chart, US pop star and actress, Renee Rapp, has secured her first ever UK number one with her second album, Bite Me.

Amid their reunion tour, Oasis’ albums have re-entered the chart with compilation record Time Flies… 1994-2009 at number two and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? spending another week at number three.

Ordinary singer Alex Warren is in at number four with his album, You’ll Be Alright Kid (Chapter One), with Fleetwood Mac’s compilation album, 50 Years- Don’t Stop, at number five.