Bastille and Damon Albarn among artists announced for Brian Eno’s Palestine gig

Bastille and Damon Albarn are among the artists announced to be playing at Brian Eno’s Together For Palestine benefit concert.

The event, which is being staged to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and raise funds for those in Gaza, will take place at London’s OVO Arena Wembley next month.

The music line-up includes Paloma Faith, Cat Burns, Hot Chip, James Blake, Greentea Peng, Jamie xx, King Krule, Mabel and Rachel Chinouriri.

Also playing are Obongjayar and Sampha as well as Palestinian artists Adnan Joubran, Faraj Suleiman and Nai Barghouti.

Pop stars Rina Sawayama and PinkPantheress and actor Riz Ahmed will take to the stage for one-off contributions.

Eno, 77, executive producer, said: “In the face of the horrors of Gaza, silence becomes complicity. Artists have always helped societies to point out injustice and imagine better futures.

“That’s why this concert matters. It’s time for us to come together — not just to raise our voices but to reaffirm our shared humanity.”

Blur musician Albarn, 57, said: “I, like everyone with a heart, have felt despair and helplessness at the reports coming out of Gaza and the West Bank over these last days, months and years.

“A genocide unfolding in real time on our screens. I come from a family of pacifists. I have been taught, and I believe, that pacifism is an action. Peace is an action.

“To live peacefully requires vision and commitment. To act with humanity towards one another, that too is a decision. Music has taken me around the world, it is the sum of everything I know and trust and believe in – respect, collaboration, shared experience.

Damon Albarn will perform (Lucy North/PA)

“I am grateful for this opportunity to act in solidarity with the Palestinian people and also celebrate the music and culture from the region. I hope everyone will join us.”

The production design is being led by artist and designer Es Devlin in collaboration with Palestinian artist Malak Mattar.

Devlin said: “Palestinian painters are producing some of the most powerful, beautiful and resonant works I have witnessed. I feel honoured to collaborate with Malak Mattar and a group of seminal Palestinian visual artists on a stage that will express the rich beauty of Palestinian culture.”

The Together For Palestine gig will raise money for UK charity Choose Love and 100% of ticket sales will go to support Palestinian-led organisations providing humanitarian relief.

More talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

Together For Palestine comes to the OVO Arena Wembley on September 17 2025.