Mariah Carey: The people were ‘amazing’ at Brighton Pride show

Singer Mariah Carey has said the people at her Brighton Pride show were “amazing”.

The five-time Grammy winner, who has sold more than 220 million albums worldwide, took to the stage in Preston Park on Saturday as the headline act at Brighton And Hove Pride.

She told the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2: “I loved it. The people were amazing, and just being there amongst friends was really nice.”

Carey, 56, appeared sporting a sparkling pink, blue and silver dress and matching jacket, matching the colours of the transgender flag, with “protect the dolls” on the back.

Speaking about her connection to the LGBT+ community, she said: “I feel like there’s a mutual love between us.

“I kind of grew up in a situation where my mother had two friends, and they were my guncles (gay uncles), and nobody else in school had guncles or anybody, or if they did, they didn’t talk about like the gay members of their family.

“So, I would put on plays for my guncles and do all this stuff. And, I think it was a thing that helped me in my life, being around people, all different people.”

The pop star, who releases her new album in September, also revealed that she has woken up to a full face of makeup, while on a plane.

After Mills told her of a singer who had their makeup done in their sleep, she said: “That makes sense, and I have done that before when I’m sleeping on a plane and I was laying back and we were going from country to country, and my makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, he would just do my face, and I would just be laying there.”

Asked if she woke up to “full glam and hair”, she said: “Yep, hair too, because the hairdresser was there.”

The singer recently made headlines for saying ageing “just doesn’t happen” to her as she refuses to acknowledge the passing of time in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Since her career began in the late 1980s, Carey has had three UK number one singles and two UK number one albums.

She is perhaps best known for her evergreen festive track, All I Want For Christmas Is You.