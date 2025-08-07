ITV commissions true crime series about ‘one of most prolific sex attackers’

A new true crime series about the victims of “one of the most prolific sex attackers in British history” has been commissioned by ITV.

The four-part drama, Believe Me, will recount the story of three victims who were assaulted by John Worboys after he went under the cover of a licensed taxi-cab driver and later given the name Black Cab Rapist by the media.

Written by Bafta-award winning screenwriter Jeff Pope, the series features Slow Horses star Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Industry’s Miriam Petche and Bloods actress Aasiya Shah – who will play the women Worboys sexually assaulted.

Writer, director and producer Jeff Pope (Lucy North/PA)

Worboys will be played by English actor Daniel Mays, who is best known for A Thousand Blows.

Pope said: “The series goes on an emotional journey with the victims of Worboys’ attacks, showing what happened to them when they reported being raped and assaulted, the pain and indignity of the process and how this de-humanised them.

“But most shocking of all is how they felt that not being believed by the police and having the attacks recorded, essentially, as non-crimes, was as traumatising for them as the actual assaults.”

The series follows two women as they report sexual assaults by Worboys and their fight to have their allegations believed and investigated by the Metropolitan Police, leading them to take legal action against the force under the Human Rights Act.

Aimee-Ffion Edwards (PA)

Directed by Julia Ford, the series is filmed in Cardiff and will be produced with support from the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

Polly Hill, director of Drama at ITV, said: “We are really proud to be working with Jeff Pope to bring this important story to screen.

“For too long the women were not heard by the police, resulting in more victims and ultimately resulting in a landmark case brought against the Met.

“Jeff’s scripts as always are brilliant in bringing this difficult but important story to screen and I am delighted that Julia Ford will be directing the piece.”

The drama will air on ITV1 and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.