Fans applaud Spider-Man cast and crew after action scene takes place in city

Hundreds of Spider-Man fans have applauded cast and crew after an action scene in the upcoming movie was filmed in Glasgow.

On Thursday, commuters, tourists and others in the city centre stood patiently as police and military vehicles raced up and down the streets and extras from the cast ran while loud bangs could be heard in the background and stage smoke filled the air.

In what appeared to be an intense action scene, senior crew members directed the large team of staff as they rehearsed the scene a number of times over the afternoon, taking in roads including Bothwell Street, Glassford Street and St Vincent Street.

The upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is the fourth instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) story of Peter Parker, and is the 38th film in the MCU’s list of movies.

Pedestrians cheered after the scene took place and crews began to pack up their equipment at around 5.30pm.