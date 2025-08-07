Alison Moyet says she is ‘away from’ French wildfire after being caught in blaze

Singer Alison Moyet has said all “ended well” and she is away from a huge wildfire in France after documenting the blaze on social media.

Moyet, 64, is best known for being part of the synth-pop duo Yazoo with former Depeche Mode musician Vince Clarke.

The singer, whose real name is Genevieve Alison-Jane Ballard, was on holiday in Aude when she documented the wildfire blazing through parts of the region.

The first posts, which included a photograph of the fire captured from her room, were shared on Wednesday with the singer adding that she was figuring out “how to leave”.

She posted an update on X on Thursday which said: “All for us ended well. Thank you.

“Away from the fire now though the smell pervades the air everywhere.

“Desperately sorry for all inhabitants of this region and the havoc this catastrophe has wrought on their beautiful land.”

Reports on Wednesday said the wildfires had burned an area larger than Paris and killed one woman.

Alison Moyet performing on The Graham Norton Show (Ian West/PA)

Moyet began her career in a succession of punk bands before forming the group behind the hit songs Don’t Go and Only You.

After Yazoo disbanded in 1983, Moyet embarked on a solo career and a year later released her debut album Alf, which went to number one in the UK.

In 1985 she was named best British female solo artist at the Brit Awards and was made an MBE in 2021 for services to music.

The Essex-born singer has sold more than 23 million records around the world and released her latest studio album Key last year.