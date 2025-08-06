Spice Girls wish Geri Halliwell-Horner a happy birthday as singer turns 53

The Spice Girls have shared birthday messages on social media to celebrate fellow bandmate, “Ginger Spice” Geri Halliwell-Horner, as the singer turns 53.

The girl group rose to fame in the 1990s and were behind nine UK number one singles including Wannabe, 2 Become 1 and Say You’ll Be There.

Taking to social media, Victoria Beckham, who was known as Posh Spice, posted a birthday message on her Instagram story to celebrate her former bandmate with a photograph of the two together with Baby Spice, Emma Bunton.

Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton during their reunion at Wembley Stadium (Andrew Timms/PA)

Bunton shared a collage of photographs including one at Halliwell-Horner’s wedding with the caption “Happy Birthday to my beautiful friend. Love you to bits, have the most gorgeous day”.

Melanie Brown, known as Mel B or Scary Spice, shared a photograph of the two with the caption “Happy Birthday ginge!” while Melanie Chisholm, known as Sporty Spice, shared a selection of photographs of the two and the pop group.

Also joining in on the celebrations was Halliwell-Horner’s husband, the former Red Bull Formula One team principal Christian Horner, who posted a photograph of the pop star with the caption “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife”.

He also shared a photograph of Halliwell-Horner in a white swimming costume standing in front of the sea with a message that said “Birthday vibes”.

This comes after Horner was sacked in July as the Red Bull team principal after he was accused by a female colleague of “inappropriate behaviour”. He denied the allegation.

Christian Horner with Halliwell-Horner before the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir (David Davies/PA)

His dismissal came 17 months after the allegations were made during which he had been twice cleared of the claims by an internal investigation with the Formula One team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH.

Brown previously said the Spice Girls rallied around their bandmate as she went through a “really tough” time.

Ginger Spice married the former Red Bull Boss in 2015 and shares a son with him, Montague George Hector Horner.

She also has a daughter, Bluebell Madonna, born in 2006, with former partner, screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.

In recent years she has stepped away from music to focus on writing children’s fiction, including the Rosie Frost series.