ScotRail adds extra services for Oasis dates at Murrayfield

Scotland’s railway operator has added extra train services on the dates of Oasis’s upcoming shows in Edinburgh.

ScotRail urged fans to make use of its enhanced timetable on August 8, 9 and 12 as the Mancunian rockers prepare to take over Murrayfield Stadium.

The firm is also offering late-night services and increased capacity on its trains.

Murrayfield Stadium (Lynne Cameron/PA)

The late-night services will operate from Edinburgh to many of Scotland’s cities, including Glasgow and Dundee, and other services will go to Perth and Dunblane.

When the concert ends, fans are encouraged to make their way promptly to Haymarket station, where a holding area will be in place on Haymarket Terrace to manage crowds.

Customers will then be directed to the appropriate queue for their train home.

Additional ScotRail staff will be on hand to assist customers and help ensure everything runs smoothly.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “With just a few days to go until the highly anticipated Oasis gigs at Murrayfield, we’re really looking forward to helping fans travel to what promises to be an unforgettable series of shows.

“We’ve got more trains running throughout the Edinburgh Festivals, and we’re adding late-night services for the gigs themselves to help fans make the most of the occasion.

“We’re encouraging everyone to plan their journey in advance, make the most of the extra services, and soak up the atmosphere of a great night in the capital.”