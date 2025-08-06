Mollie King reveals she has been absent from BBC Radio 1 to heal from operation

Radio presenter Mollie King has revealed she has been absent from her BBC Radio 1 show in order to heal from an operation.

The radio star and singer, 38, who was formerly part of girl group The Saturdays, said she will return to the Matt And Mollie show in September.

In recent weeks her co-host, Matt Edmondson, has been presenting the show solo and has also co-hosted alongside Jeremiah Asiamah.

In an Instagram post, King said: “Hi everyone! Long time, no post! I just wanted to say a big thank you to those of you who’ve sent such lovely messages over the past few weeks while I’ve been off Radio 1. It really does mean a lot.

“I had to take some time off in July for an operation but everything went well and I’m doing much better now.

“I’ll be back on air in September and can’t wait to be back with you! It feels like forever since I’ve been in the R1 studio… I’m even missing getting thrashed in (game) Matt vs Mollie, so that’s really saying something! Ha!”

The radio star shared a selection of photos from her summer, including pictures of her at the Radio 1 studios.

King, who did not give details of the operation, has been presenting on Radio 1 since 2018.

Asiamah also stood in for King when she went on maternity leave at the end of 2024.