Hugh Laurie and Matthew Macfadyen to star in Harry Potter audiobook series

Actor and comedian Hugh Laurie and Succession star Matthew Macfadyen are to star in a brand new full-cast Harry Potter audiobook series.

The stars are among 200 actors lending their voices to bring to life the characters from JK Rowling’s wizarding world for an immersive audio series, Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

Laurie, best known for starring in the medical drama series House, has been cast as Hogwarts Headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, while Macfadyen will voice antagonist Lord Voldemort.

Hugh Laurie will voice Albus Dumbledore in the series (Ian West/PA)

Laurie said: “I’m honoured to have been trusted with the keys to Albus Dumbledore, and thrilled to be able to take him around the track of this beautiful incarnation by Pottermore and Audible.

“I’m also deeply conscious of previous drivers Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, Jude Law and the iconic narrations by Jim Dale and m’colleague Sir Stephen Fry. Just below the horizon, but headed our way, is the rough beast John Lithgow, his hour come round at last. This is great company, and it’s a privilege to be among their number.”

The novels have previously been produced into single-voice recordings by Jim Dale and Stephen Fry.

Produced by Audible and Pottermore Publishing, the new audiobook series will include a full cast, original music and real-world sound capture to create an immersive audio experience.

Emmy award-winning actor, Riz Ahmed, also joins the cast as Professor Snape alongside Scottish actress Michelle Gomez who will voice Professor McGonagall and Cush Jumbo as the narrator.

Matthew Macfadyen takes on the role of Lord Voldemort (Ian West/PA)

Rachel Ghiazza, chief content officer at Audible, said: “Magic is coming alive as these brilliant actors lift iconic characters off the page and into our ears.

“Hearing these spellbinding performances in our state-of-the-art studios has been nothing short of extraordinary. We’re overjoyed to share that fans of all ages can now mark their autumn calendars for a truly breathtaking experience with Audible and Pottermore Publishing – one that promises to reignite the magic for longtime fans and captivate a whole new generation of listeners.”

Newcomers Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger respectively in audiobooks one, two and three.

From audiobook four through to the last book in the series, the three protagonists will be played by Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis (Harry, Ron, and Hermione respectively).

It comes after production for the new HBO TV adaptation of the popular fantasy novels began earlier this summer.

Riz Ahmed will voice Professor Snape (Ian West/PA)

Each season of the show will be a faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter books, from author and executive producer JK Rowling.

The novels had already been made into movies with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint playing the trio.

The first of the seven audiobooks, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, will be released on November 4 followed by Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets on December 16.

The remaining books will be released monthly in the new year starting with Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban on January 13 2026, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire on February 10, and Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix on March 10.

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince will be out on April 14 with the final book of the series, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, scheduled to be released on May 12.

Additional cast members will be announced this autumn.