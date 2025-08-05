Coronation Street to welcome new family who will run Rovers Return

Coronation Street is to welcome a new family who will run local pub the Rovers Return Inn.

Catherine Tyldesley’s character Eva Price, who was last seen on the show in 2018, will return alongside her latest partner and his mother, who are both new to the cobbles.

Shameless actor Aaron McCusker stars as Eva’s partner Ben Driscoll, with Father Ted’s Pauline McLynn playing his interfering mother Maggie.

Ben’s two sons and Eva’s daughter Suzie will also be joining the cast.

Catherine Tyldesley attending the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

Residents will discover that Eva and Ben are the new landlords in October, more than seven years after Eva stopped pulling pints to start a new life in France with her daughter.

Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks said: “We are beyond thrilled that Eva is returning as the landlady of the Rovers, with her new blended family in tow.

“The Driscolls do not arrive quietly, so expect big drama, explosive secrets and raucous knees ups galore. To have actors of Catherine, Aaron and Pauline’s considerable calibre at the beating heart of this family is absolutely wonderful, and we can’t wait for you to get to know and fall in love with them as much as we have already done.

“Strap yourselves in, it’s going to be an exciting and eventful ride.”

A host of stars have left the British soap this year including Sue Cleaver, who spent 25 years playing Eileen Grimshaw.

Among the others who have left are Colson Smith, who played Craig Tinker on the ITV soap opera, and Luca Toolan, who played Mason Radcliffe.