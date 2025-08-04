Love Island: All Stars to return for a third series in 2026

Love Island: All Stars will return for an extended third series airing next year, ITV has announced.

The spin-off show follows the same format as the original dating programme, but the twist is that a host of former faces return to the villa in a bid to find their match and win the prize pot.

The new series will be set in South Africa and will run for six weeks instead of five, airing on ITV2 and ITVX in 2026.

Earlier this year, Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen won the second series of Love Island: All Stars and took home the £50,000 prize pot.

Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman won Love Island: All Stars earlier this year (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

O’Gorman first appeared on the ninth series of Love Island while Allen was featured on series three, where she was coupled up with former Blazin’ Squad member Marcel Somerville.

Mike Spencer-Hayter, creative director, Lifted Entertainment (part of ITV Studios), said: “Love Island: All Stars has quickly established itself as a stand-alone hit, keeping fans of the show gripped by iconic Islanders from the past 10 years returning for another chance to find love.

“We are very excited about series three and you can expect the twists and turns to continue in All Stars, after an incredible smash hit summer series.”

Amanda Stavri, commissioning editor, reality at ITV added: “With over two billion streams, the Love Island brand continues to thrive, with our All Stars series fast becoming a staple in our reality schedule.

“We can’t wait to kick start our third series and set about bringing back some of the viewers’ favourite Islanders for another unmissable series.”

ITV did not say whether Maya Jama would return as presenter of the reality TV show.

The current series of Love Island will come to an end on Monday evening.

Remaining couples, Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley, Toni Laites and Cacherel Mercer, Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes, Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood, are all in the running to win the show.

It comes after Megan Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams were dumped from the villa on Sunday.