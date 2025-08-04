Calvin Harris welcomes first child with wife and radio presenter Vick Hope

DJ Calvin Harris has welcomed his first child with his wife, Vick Hope, and described the radio presenter as a “superhero”.

The 41 year-old musician, best known for his hit songs One Kiss and Feel So Close, shared the news on social media that their son, Micah, was born on July 20.

Harris posted a series of photographs on Instagram on Monday along with the caption: “20th of July our boy arrived. Micah is here!”

He added: “My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much Micah.”

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris at The Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

The comments section was flooded with congratulations from fans around the world as well as fellow musicians including Jade Thirlwall and Craig David.

Some comments expressed surprise at the choice of photographs the DJ shared which included what appears to be the before and after shots of the placenta, the organ which forms in the womb during pregnancy, before it was steamed, dehydrated and ground into pills to be consumed.

Consuming one’s own placenta, known as placentophagia, remains a debated practice with some claiming it offers health benefits.

Among the supporters was singer Becky Hill who posted in the comments: “Love to see the placenta!! Amazing we grow a whole new organ to provide life! Good job not wasting it either, that’s some goddess magic right there!”

Celebrities who have reportedly eaten their own placenta include reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, American singer and actress Mandy Moore, and Mad Men star January Jones.

Hope, 35, is best known for presenting the BBC Radio 1 drivetime show Going Home.

She reportedly married the Dumfries-born DJ in 2023. He is behind the hit number one songs Sweet Nothing, Summer, and Promises.