Oasis ‘shocked and saddened’ after fan falls to his death at Wembley show

Oasis said they were “shocked and saddened” after a fan fell to his death during their sell-out Wembley show this weekend.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after attending the concert on Saturday night.

Witnesses described the “horrendous” scenes after the man reportedly fell from a balcony during the band’s long-anticipated reunion tour.

Oasis said in a statement: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night.

“Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”

The Metropolitan Police have said that the man was aged in his 40s.

Despite the tragic events on Saturday, organisers said the band’s performance on Sunday would still go ahead.

In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: “A man – aged in his 40s – was found with injuries consistent with a fall.

“He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The stadium was busy and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage.

“If you have any information that could help us to confirm what happened, please call 101.”

A witness told the Daily Mail: “It was horrendous.

“The guy fell from a balcony. Paramedics came rushing over. There was a lot of screaming and shouting.

Liam Gallagher of Oasis on stage (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“It was a big fall. God knows how it happened. It was so tragic. I don’t know how on Earth it happened.

“It was heartbreaking. He was only young.”

The fall happened during the latest in a run of stadium shows for the band’s sell-out Live ’25 reunion tour – their first since splitting in 2009.

A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said: “Last night, Wembley Stadium medics, the London Ambulance Service and the police attended to a concert-goer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall.

“Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.

“The police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Tonight’s Oasis concert will go ahead as planned.”