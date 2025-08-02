Sarah Jessica Parker ‘grateful’ after end of And Just Like That is announced

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has expressed her “profound gratitude” after HBO announced the third season of Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That is to be its last.

Named after Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s catchphrase, the series follows the character and her friends as they live out their 50s in New York, with a two-part finale planned.

In a post on Instagram, Parker, 60, said: “Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years, I think I have loved her most of all.

“I know others have loved her just as I have, been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her.

“The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion, therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt, to you all.

“MPK (Michael Patrick King, the series’ showrunner) and I together recognised, as we have in the past, this chapter complete.

“AJLT (And Just Like That) was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us.

“I am better for every single day I spent with you, it will be forever before I forget the whole thing, thank you all.

“I love you so, I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do.”

In a statement announcing the show’s end, King did not say when the finale episodes would air.

“While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.

“Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys (HBO chief executive) and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12.

“SJP (Sarah Jessica Parker) and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season.

“It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

Kristen Davis, who plays Charlotte York in the series said she was “profoundly sad” to see the show end.

She added in a post on Instagram: “I love our whole beautiful cast and crew, 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love.

“And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever.”

The original Sex And The City show follows Carrie and her three friends Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and their dating lives, friendships and femininity.

It initially ran for six series between 1998 and 2004, before two films, Sex And The City (2008) and Sex And The City 2 (2010) were released.