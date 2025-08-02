Mariah Carey says she will ‘always be there’ for the LGBTQ+ community at Pride

Mariah Carey told Brighton Pride she will “always be there” for the LGBTQ+ community, wearing a jacket with “protect the dolls” emblazoned on the back.

The five-time Grammy winner, who has sold more than 220 million albums worldwide, took to the stage in Preston Park on Saturday night as the headline act at Brighton & Hove Pride.

Her set included timeless classics like Hero and Fantasy, along with the single Sugar Sweet from her upcoming 16th studio album Here For It All.

Carey appeared sporting a sparkling pink, blue and silver dress and matching jacket, matching the colours of the transgender flag, with “protect the dolls” on the back.

One fan took to X to post a photo of the outfit with the comment: “Mariah Carey is always on the right side of history.”

Talking about the LGBTQ+ community, Carey said: ““They’ve been here for me for so long, supported me through good times and bad, and I just wanted you to know I’ll always be there for you.”

She then went on to dedicate her next song Hero to the community and her audience at Preston Park.

The star was set to headline the event in 2020 before Covid-19 restrictions saw it cancelled, but she was back equipped with three outfit changes, and a host of back-up dancers, singers and musicians.

Earlier, American rapper and singer Ashnikko told the crowd it would be “wrong” not to acknowledge that “we are witnessing a genocide in Gaza” while on stage.

She reminded the crowd “Pride started as a protest”, before adding “we will not be complicit in that”.

She said that it can be hard to stay positive when people’s rights are stripped “by fascist overlords disguising themselves as democratic leaders”.

Earlier, some Pride-goers travelling down from London were handed “Care(y) packages” at London Blackfriars station by the Govia Thameslink Railway train company.

The packages were packed with electrolytes, SPF, paper fans, glitter tattoos and face stickers – with some items bearing the labels “See it, Slay it, Sorted”.

According to the BBC, roughly 300,000 people will be coming to Brighton over the weekend.

As fans left the park after Carey had finished her set with a flourish, some were singing “All I want for Christmas is you” as they wandered out into the August night.