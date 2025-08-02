BBC launches investigation into Strictly stars’ ‘cocaine use’

The BBC has launched an investigation into alleged cocaine use by two of the stars of Strictly Come Dancing.

Reports in The Sun allege their drug use was discussed on the BBC dancing show, and said that the corporation had appointed law firm Pinsent Masons to lead the investigation.

According to reports, the allegations were made in a legal submission by law firm Russells in March on behalf of former contestant Wynne Evans, who was dropped by the BBC after apologising for using “inappropriate language” during the launch of the Strictly tour.

Others have also reported drug use on the show, according to The Sun.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us.

“We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further.”

it is understood that the BBC often appoints external law firms to help it lead investigations, while reporting back to an internal team.

The cast members involved in the investigation were not named by The Sun.

It comes after the BBC launched a review into Strictly in 2024 that looked into allegations of bullying and harassment against former professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, made by his former dance partner Amanda Abbington.

The corporation upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made – and introduced a series of new measures aimed at improving welfare.

This included the introduction of a chaperone who is present “at all times” during training room rehearsals.

EastEnders star James Borthwick was also suspended from the BBC after a video emerged of the actor using a disabled slur on the set of the dance programme.