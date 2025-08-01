Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to write next James Bond film

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will write the script for the next James Bond film, Amazon MGM Studios has announced.

It marks the latest step in a major overhaul of the iconic British spy franchise, following Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson handing over creative control to Amazon as part of a lucrative deal.

In June it was announced that Dune’s Denis Villeneuve will direct the film, which will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman via Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films respectively.

The pair consistently maintained that they would secure a director and develop a screenplay before casting the next super spy.

Daniel Craig played James Bond between 2006 and 2021 (Suzan Moore/PA)

In 2022, Amazon acquired MGM, including the rights to distribute James Bond films.

The official Bond film franchise had been controlled by members of the Broccoli family, either single-handedly or in partnership with others, since the first 007 movie Dr No in 1962.

There has been speculation about who will take up the mantle of Bond after Daniel Craig’s final portrayal in 2021’s No Time to Die.

Knight, 65, is the creator of historical drama series A Thousand Blows, BBC’s This Town and Netflix mini-series All The Light We Cannot See.

He is also executive producer on the new series, Built In Birmingham: Brady And The Blues, which follows Birmingham City football club and key ownership figures, including former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and US businessman Tom Wagner.

His upcoming projects include Netflix’s Peaky Blinders film and historical drama series House Of Guinness.

In the 2020 New Year Honours list he was made a CBE for services to drama, entertainment and the community in Birmingham – the setting for Peaky Blinders, which stars Cillian Murphy as hard-drinking gang leader Tommy Shelby.