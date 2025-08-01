KPop Demon Hunters song reaches number one in singles chart

The song Golden from Netflix hit film KPop Demon Hunters has gone to number one in the singles chart, the first K-pop number one in 13 years.

The single, by animated group HUNTR/X, has jumped four places after being’s last week’s number four.

In the albums chart, Merseyside band The K’s have clinched their first number one album with Pretty On The Internet.

The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack also spends a sixth consecutive week at the top of the Official Compilations Chart, the Official Charts Company said.

It is the first time a K-pop artist has gone to number one in the Official Singles Chart since 2012, when PSY’s Gangnam Style became the UK’s first-ever K-pop number one.

Two more tracks from KPop Demon Hunters also make the top 20, Saja Boys, Andrew Choi and Neckwav’s Your Idol jumps four places to reach number 10, while Soda Pop leaps six to 11.

This week’s highest new entry comes courtesy of Drake and Central Cee, whose single Which One has gone straight to number four in the charts.

US singer Justin Bieber has slipped down from number one to two with Daisies, while Dior by producer MK, known as Marc Kinchen, featuring singer-songwriter Chrystal, is a number three and US singer Sabrina Carpenter is in fifth place with her chart-topper Manchild.

It is a second top 10 for US singer Tinashe, as Disco Lines’ reworking of No Broke Boys reaches number eight.

The death of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne last month has led to his band Black Sabbath’s back catalogue continuing to surge in popularity in the charts this week.

Black Sabbath’s Paranoid reaches number 20 and Iron Man is at number 48 in the singles chart.

Osbourne’s Crazy Train also reaches number 25.

Earlestown-formed indie rock group The K’s previously enjoyed top five success with their 2024 debut I Wonder If The World Knows?

Theirs is also the best-selling album of the week on vinyl, the most-downloaded album of the week and the best seller in UK independent record shops.

As Oasis prepare for their fourth and fifth gigs at London’s Wembley Stadium this weekend, the Gallagher brothers scoop the UK’s most-streamed album of the week with Time Flies… 1994-2009 at number two, while (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? is at number three and Definitely Maybe is in sixth place.

Paul Weller achieves his 24th top 10 album as a solo artist with Find El Dorado at number five, just behind US singer Alex Warren at number four with You’ll Be Alright Kid (Chapter 1).

Osbourne’s legacy can also be seen in the albums chart, with his Memoirs Of A Madman returning to the top 40 at 32 for the first time since its 2014 release.

Black Sabbath’s 2016 compilation album The Ultimate Collection climbs to its highest ever position at 14, while their chart-topping 1970 album Paranoid returns to the top 40 for the first time in 45 years at 38.

Meanwhile queen of pop Madonna notches her 26th top 40 album this week with Veronica Electronica (23), a remix album featuring rare material from her Ray Of Light era.

And synth-pop pioneer Gary Numan celebrates his 17th top 40 album of his career with A Perfect Circle at 34.

Martin Talbot, chief executive officer at Official Charts, said: “It’s 13 years since PSY’s Gangnam Style became the first K-Pop Number 1 in the UK, way back in October 2012, but this week represents another landmark moment for the globally dominating South Korean genre.

“While the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack tops the Official Compilations Chart again this week, the film also claims Number 1 in the Official Singles Chart through HUNTR/X’s Golden.

“For the many music fans who have been to their enormous concerts, bought their merch and streamed their iconic songs, this will forever be the summer of Oasis – but K-pop’s superstars are certainly giving the Gallaghers a run for their money.”

The last time a track from an animated picture topped the singles chart was in 2022, when We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Disney’s Encanto became the first original song from a Disney animation to become a UK number 1 single.